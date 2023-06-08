Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-$6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

