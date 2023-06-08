Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

ASO traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. 311,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

