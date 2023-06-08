ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 8%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 29,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 506,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,117.26% and a negative return on equity of 241.41%.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

