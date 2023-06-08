ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 584,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,513. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.