ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.81

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 16798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

