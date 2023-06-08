Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $140,424.65 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,796,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,572,072.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $39,457.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ AADI opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. Research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AADI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.