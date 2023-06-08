9,084 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TEL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

