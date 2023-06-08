88,026 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Prospector Capital accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 505,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 8,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.