8,562 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1,915.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

