7,146 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,581,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.69. 270,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,717. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.