7,000 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 1,842,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,583. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

