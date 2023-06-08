6,644 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after buying an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

