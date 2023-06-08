61,379 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 7.1% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,371,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $237.83. 161,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $245.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

