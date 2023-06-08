5,401 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 208,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

