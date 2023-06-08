52,844 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405,520. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

