34,429 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,361,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,911,000 after acquiring an additional 159,582 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

