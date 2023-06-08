29,362 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

FL stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

