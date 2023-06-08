289,317 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $138,794,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 3,298,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

