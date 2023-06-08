21,695 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,670,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

GBIL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $99.80. 396,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

