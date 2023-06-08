213,648 Shares in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Vision Sensing Acquisition comprises 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 396,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAC remained flat at $10.66 during trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.