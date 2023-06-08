1,883 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VDC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.83. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
