16,624 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY traded up $20.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $903.37. 188,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,091. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $909.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

