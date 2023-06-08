16,454 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

