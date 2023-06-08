117,110 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of V2X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of V2X stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

