103,293 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 380,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,371. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

