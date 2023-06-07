Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

ALGN stock opened at $304.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

