XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,474 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of XPeng worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 74.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 5,838,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,350,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

