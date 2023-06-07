WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.43

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 78402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
WisdomTree Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.40.
WisdomTree Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 26.67%.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
