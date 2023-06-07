Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.44.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

