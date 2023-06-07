Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WITGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.44.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

