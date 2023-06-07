WINkLink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.06 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $69.53 million and $6.06 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007148 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $6,182,138.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars.

