William Gross Sells 210,239 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $50,457.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $1.04.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $78.00.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78.
  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Heliogen Price Performance

HLGN remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,808,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

