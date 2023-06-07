West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,744 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,408. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.38. 68,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.