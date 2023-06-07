Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,133 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. 2,890,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,209,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

