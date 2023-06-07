Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000.

RWM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 904,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

