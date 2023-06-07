Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 762,432 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 35,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.