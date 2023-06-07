Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,737,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

