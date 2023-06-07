Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

