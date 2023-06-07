Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 2,426,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,617,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

