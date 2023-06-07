Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 763,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

