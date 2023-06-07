Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,102. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

