Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

