Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $216.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

