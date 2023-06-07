Wealth Alliance Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

