WAX Market Cap Hits $159.73 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $159.73 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,994,401,087 coins and its circulating supply is 3,313,046,129 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,994,264,087.070991 with 3,312,909,131.5949593 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04967405 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,740,998.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.