Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. 340,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,571. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

