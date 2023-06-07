Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 8.9%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 19,297,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,842,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

