Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

LON WHR traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.80 ($1.19). 1,027,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106. The company has a market capitalization of £407.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.