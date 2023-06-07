Wanchain Price Down 10.5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.86 million and approximately $538,690.22 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,630,882 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

