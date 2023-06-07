Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.44. Wallbox shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 43,976 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Wallbox Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

