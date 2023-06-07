Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 1,164,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,793. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

